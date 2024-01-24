Infrahubs sells 31,500 sqm logistics property to BlackRock

Infrahubs has signed an agreement to sell a new large logistics property in Vaggeryd municipality to BlackRock.

.

The property is located in the logistics area Södra Stigamo, south of Jönköping in close proximity to the E4 highway. The logistics facility has an area of approximately 31,500 square meters. The property is 100 percent leased to Svenska Retursystem AB.



The property is adapted for future logistics in terms of automation, environmental certification and energy. The facility has a capacity to wash 70 million boxes and 4 million pallets per year and complies with Svenska Retursystem‘s high standards in terms of sustainability, including energy efficiency and circular water flows. The building is constructed according to the sustainability certification Miljöbyggnad Silver. One of Scandinavia‘s largest solar cell installations have been installed on the roof with an estimated annual energy yield of 3.7 GWh. Since construction, the establishment has created 55 new jobs in the sustainability sector in Vaggeryd municipality.



„Demand from logistics tenants remains high. This also creates a strong willingness to invest in the logistics market for modern and sustainable logistics properties with good locations, long leases and strong tenants. The sale to BlackRock is further proof of this and shows that Infrahubs has a concept and offer for the future of logistics,“ says Andreas Ekberg at Infrahubs.



“Our goal is to be a leader in sustainability in the industry. This requires that we, together with our suppliers, take into account and take responsibility for the economic, environmental and social impact of our activities,„ says Hans Bengtsson at Infrahubs.



“This acquisition adds another modern and attractive logistics property with a particularly strong sustainability profile to our real estate portfolio in the Nordics. We look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region," comments Thorsten Slytå, Managing Director and Head of Nordic Real Estate at BlackRock.



The transaction is expected to close in January 2024. Catella Corporate Finance and Wistrand have been commercial and legal advisors to Infrahubs. Linklaters has been legal advisor to BlackRock.



