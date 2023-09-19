Westbrook buys Haslemere Industrial Estate from Barings for £12.75m

Barings has completed the sale of Haslemere Industrial Estate to Westbrook for £12.75 million. Barings acquired the estate in Bishop’s Stortford, an affluent London commuter town in Hertfordshire, on behalf of a UK-based private pension fund client in January 2016. The 74,467 sq ft property comprises 13 units, ranging from 3,150 to 13,732 sq ft, 12 of which are let to 10 tenants, with the final one under offer.

Haslemere Industrial Estate is situated close to the town centre and in an area with limited capacity for new supply. It is 11 miles from London Stansted Airport, Britain’s fourth busiest airport, which serves around 18 million passengers a year with a cargo tonnage of over 214,000 metric tonnes on average a year. The airport offers national distribution and cargo transfer between major European and international airports, currently serving over 200 worldwide destinations.



Knight Frank acted on behalf of Barings.



