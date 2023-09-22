W. P. Carey to spin off office portfolio

W. P. Carey is spinning off a large majority of its office portfolio in the US and Europe into a separately listed REIT called Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP).

The company announced a plan to exit the office assets within its portfolio by spinning-off 59 office properties into Net Lease Office Properties („NLOP“), so that it will become a separate publicly-traded REIT , and implementing an asset sale program to dispose of 87 office properties retained by W. P. Carey. The Spin-Off is expected to close on or around November 1, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, and all sales under the Office Sale Program are targeted to be completed by January 2024.



„While we’ve meaningfully reduced our office exposure in recent years, the plan we’ve announced this morning vastly accelerates our exit from office — enhancing the overall quality of our portfolio, improving the quality and stability of our earnings, and incrementally benefiting our credit profile,“ said Jason Fox, W. P. Carey’s Chief Executive Officer. „Ultimately, with a clear path to monetizing our legacy office assets, we believe we will achieve a lower cost of capital and be better positioned for long-term value creation for our shareholders.“



NLOP is expected to comprise a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 9.2 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties that will be owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe. NLOP’s portfolio will consist of 62 corporate tenants operating in a variety of industries, generating ABR of more than $141 million as of June 30, 2023. As a separate company, NLOP will pursue a business plan focused on realizing value for its shareholders primarily through the strategic asset management and disposition of its property portfolio over time.



In addition to the Spin-Off, 87 office properties, which generated approximately $77 million of ABR and represented approximately 5% of W. P. Carey’s total ABR as of June 30, 2023, will initially be retained on W. P. Carey’s balance sheet and sold under the Office Sale Program, preserving certain tax efficiencies, with all sales targeted to be completed by January 2024. Properties representing over half of the ABR generated by assets within the Office Sale Program are currently either in the advanced stages of a sale or have been sold.



