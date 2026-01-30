VIA expands Iberian footprint with Alicante outlet deal

VIA Outlets is growing its presence in the Iberian retail market with the acquisition of The Outlet Stores Alicante from UBS Asset Management. Located near the University of Alicante, the 36,000 sqm centre joins VIA’s Spanish portfolio alongside Mallorca and Sevilla Fashion Outlets. The deal brings VIA closer to its strategic growth goals and strengthens partnerships with international brands and local stakeholders.

The acquisition is part of VIA Outlets’ strategy to grow and elevate its portfolio in dynamic Iberian retail markets and other key European countries. It is the company’s second major investment in 2026, following the acquisition of Scala Milano Outlet & More last week, which marked its entry into the Italian market. Combined, the two acquisitions bring VIA Outlets’ total gross lettable area (GLA) to 361,000 sqm, with close to 1,500 stores and more than 44 million annual visitors, positioning the company among Europe’s leading outlet operators.



The Outlet Stores Alicante opened in 2004 and offers 36,000 sqm of GLA. Located in San Vicente del Raspeig near the University of Alicante, the centre is home to more than 50 fashion and sports brands, including Adidas, Bimba Y Lola, Guess, Geox, Levi’s, Nike and Scalpers. It also features 22 restaurants and leisure facilities such as a cinema and bowling alley.



“The acquisition of The Outlet Stores Alicante is an important step in VIA Outlets’ inorganic growth strategy that builds on our successful track record in Spain with our two other centres: Mallorca Fashion Outlet and Sevilla Fashion Outlet. We see strong potential in Alicante to enhance the brand mix, refresh the overall guest experience, and deepen partnerships with local stakeholders. By applying our proven 3R strategy of remerchandising, remodelling, and remarketing, we will create an even more compelling destination for guests and brand partners,” said Otto Ambagtsheer, CEO of VIA Outlets.



The Outlet Stores Alicante attracted over 6.8 million visitors in 2025. Its prime location near the city’s ring road ensures excellent accessibility for both local residents and the wider Costa Blanca tourism market. The centre is just 18 minutes from Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, which handled more than 18 million passengers in 2024.



“We look forward to collaborating with the city and our brand partners to strengthen Alicante’s role as a shopping and leisure hub for residents, students, and the millions of international visitors who come to the Costa Blanca throughout the year,” added David Kervyn de Lettenhove, Regional Business Director Iberia of VIA Outlets.



