Verdion sells Dutch VELF 1 logistics asset to Mapletree for €32.3 million

Verdion has sold its value-add asset in Roosendaal, the Netherlands, to Mapletree Investments for €32.3 million as part of the continuing execution of its Verdion European Logistics Fund 1 (VELF 1) strategy.

The 34,852 sqm asset is located in the Noord Brabant region, close to Belgian border and equidistant from the port cities of Rotterdam and Antwerp.



“The Dutch logistics sector is a resilient market underpinned by strong fundamentals, driven by the continued growth of e-commerce and ongoing supply chain optimisation. Our latest acquisition is aligned with the Group’s strategy to sharpen its focus on logistics as a core sector and deepen its European logistics footprint through assets offering strong infrastructure connectivity and customer-centric spaces that are critical to our tenants’ operations. We will continue to strengthen our foothold in this region by actively pursuing similar investment and development opportunities, particularly in Western Europe and the United Kingdom (UK), to deliver long-term, sustainable value to our stakeholders,” said Mr Ralph van der Beek, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial and Logistics, Europe, Mapletree.



Verdion acquired the original asset from private seller NKR Vastgoed B.V. in May 2020, including under-occupied hazardous goods storage and expansion land with development potential. It has since undertaken a number of development and asset management activities resulting in:

• Increased and optimised asset size with an 8,896 sqm extension completed in December 2022

• Leasing of the development to NTG Logistics BV from practical completion

• Lease regear with Imperial Chemical Logistics BV extending their leased area to the whole of the original warehouse and offices.

• 100% occupation of the existing and new development



Verdion’s VELF 1 fund has invested over €300 million on the acquisition and enhancement of 11 logistics assets across Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Czechia and a phased disposal programme is now underway. Following its first sale – a logistics facility for UPS next to Prague Airport – a 21,600 sqm logistics asset in Nettetal on the German-Dutch border was sold to Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM) and Aberdeen Investments in June this year.



Simon Walter, Executive Director – Investment Management, at Verdion said: “Roosendaal remains a very attractive logistics location with good transport connections and access to major ports. Significant value-add activity has improved the asset further, with lettable floorspace increased by 35% and high calibre occupiers secured throughout. This is our third disposal for VELF 1 in line with the wider fund strategy. At the same time, our VELF 2 acquisition pipeline continues to ramp up, with ~€150 million of acquisitions currently progressing in Germany, Denmark and Sweden and further capital to deploy in 2026.”



Verdion European Logistics Fund 2 (VELF 2) closed at the end of 2024 having raised more than €300 million of equity. It leverages Verdion’s vertically-integrated team and technical expertise to undertake refurbishment and development in key markets including Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. Work on a major new facility for cosmetics distribution brand Sæther near the northern Danish port city of Helsingør will complete in H1 2026 and a €33.5 million, DGNB Gold-certified distribution centre in Horsens within Denmark’s triangle region is already finished. In Germany, Verdion secured a 32,000 sqm brownfield site in Rastatt on the German-French border south of Karlsruhe earlier this year as part of its ongoing acquisition programme.



JLL, CMS and NewGround Law advised Verdion on the Roosendaal sale.



