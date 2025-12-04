URW appoints Kathleen Verelst as Chief Investment Officer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has appointed Kathleen Verelst as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and to its Management Board, with effect from 1 January 2026.

.

Kathleen Verelst has more than 30 years of global real estate experience, working for a leading international investment bank and law firms across diverse asset classes and markets. Between 2021 and 2024, she served as a senior advisor to URW’s Supervisory and Management Boards in relation to the group’s successful deleveraging strategy, supporting on the divestment of 17 US assets for a total value of $3.3 Bn.



Taking on the role previously held by CEO-elect Vincent Rouget, Verelst will be responsible for implementing the Group’s disciplined capital allocation framework as presented within the “A Platform for Growth” 2025-2028 business plan. This includes strategic oversight of investments across URW’s unparalleled flagship retail portfolio, unlocking growth through a value-accretive capital recycling strategy to create new development and asset-light co-investment opportunities anchored by Westfield’s attractive ecosystem of performance.



Jacques Richier, Chairman, URW, said: “Kathleen’s global real estate experience, combined with her deep knowledge and understanding of the URW business and asset portfolio, make her a highly complementary addition to the Management Board. The Group has the right leadership team in place to deliver the ‘A Platform for Growth’ business plan.”



Vincent Rouget, CEO-elect, URW, said: “I am delighted to welcome Kathleen to URW’s Management Board. Thanks to her in-depth understanding of our business, her intimate knowledge of URW teams and corporate culture, as well as her diverse global real estate investment and finance skillset, Kathleen is a great addition to our experienced Management Board. Kathleen will be a powerful contributor to the delivery of our ‘A Platform for Growth’ business plan, with a focus on our highly disciplined capital allocation framework with effective capital recycling and a streamlined development pipeline.”



Read more international topics!