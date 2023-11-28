Tritax secures 14,197 sqm lease near Turin

Tritax EuroBox has agreed a second lease at its two-unit asset in Settimo Torinese, a prime logistics location near Turin. The new six-year lease has been secured with the same leading Italian logistics provider which signed a lease for the other unit in August 2023.

The letting is for the second unit (14,197 sqm) at the company‘s 28,287 sqm two-unit development, well-located adjacent to the A4 ‘Turin-Trieste’ motorway in Settimo Torinese, 14 km east of Turin and 125 km west of Milan. The six-year green lease includes a further six-year extension option and includes annually reviewed inflation-linked uplifts. The agreement of this second unit, to the same leading Italian logistics specialist which leased the other half of the property, means the asset is now fully let and de-risks income previously subject to rental guarantees. The rent agreed is 8% above both the Estimated Rental Value (ERV) as at March 2023 and the rent agreed for the first unit, which was signed in August 2023 and commenced on 1st October. The building includes a roof-mounted solar PV scheme and other sustainability features that reduce its environmental impact. These support the targeted BREEAM Very Good rating. Brownfield regeneration of a former tyre manufacturing warehouse, with the completed development improving the local environment and providing new employment opportunities for local communities.



This speculative forward funding development was acquired by the company in June 2021 from LCP [we reported], with each unit subject to a rental guarantee of 12 months’ rent from Practical Completion in July 2023. Arranged as two units, with c.6% office content and a design which offers further flexibility with roof-mounted solar PV scheme options.



“This letting provides further evidence of the successful delivery of our strategy of purchasing high-quality and sustainable buildings, developed in sought-after locations, close to major population centres and with easy access to great transport links. Securing this lease ahead of the rental guarantees expiry to an existing strong customer, further demonstrates the attractiveness of our assets, the continuing good occupier demand in Italy and our ability to add long-term rental income to the portfolio", James Charlesworth, Asset Management Director of Tritax EuroBox, commented.



