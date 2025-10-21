Tishman Speyer recruits four new Managing Directors

Tishman Speyer appoints four new Managing Directors as part of its ongoing strategy to drive growth and diversification across its business.

Oscar Bernaldo de Quiros joins as Managing Director, Head of Iberia and Italy. A Spanish national based in Madrid, he will focus on growing the firm’s business in these regions. Oscar previously worked for Round Hill Capital where he led Southern European investments and also served as European Co-Head of Portfolio Management for the firm's 2025 vintage Core and Value-add funds. Prior, Oscar led the firm’s Southern European business overseeing more than €1 billion in investments across residential, logistics, hospitality, and student housing.



Patrick Bingham joins Tishman Speyer’s London office as a Managing Director in the firm’s Portfolio Management group where he will oversee the firm’s European Core Plus strategy. He brings more than 25 years of experience managing pan-European open-ended real estate mandates to the role. Most recently, Patrick served as Managing Director of Morgan Stanley’s Prime Property Fund Europe where he built and managed a €1.3 billion core fund that consistently outperformed its benchmarks.



Marc Pamin has been appointed Managing Director, Head of Residential, Europe. He brings over two decades of experience in residential real estate and joins from Aberdeen Investments, where he spent 18 years, most recently as CEO of its residential platform, Living. In that role, he oversaw more than €10 billion in assets under management, served on the firm’s Real Estate Global Leadership Team and Investment Committee, and led the growth of Living’s business across Europe and APAC. Based in Frankfurt, Marc will spearhead the expansion of Tishman Speyer’s pan-European residential platform.



Otis Spencer joins as Managing Director, Head of Industrial, Europe, bringing with him over 35 years of specialist real estate experience. He was previously Chief Investment Officer at P3 Logistic Parks, where he was a member of the senior management team. During his tenure, P3’s assets under management more than doubled to over €10 billion, with acquisitions completed across 12 countries. Tishman Speyer has recently expanded its industrial portfolio with significant acquisitions in Germany and France. Under Otis’s leadership, the firm aims to accelerate growth and strengthen its position in this asset class.



Commenting on the appointments, Bernard Penaud, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe for Tishman Speyer, said: “We are delighted to welcome four outstanding professionals to the Tishman Speyer team as we continue to accelerate growth across Europe. Each brings exceptional leadership, vision, and expertise that will help build on our traditional strengths while deepening capabilities in diversified sectors and regions.”



