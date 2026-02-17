Tikehau closes second private debt secondaries fund above target

Tikehau Capital to announce the final close of its second vintage private debt secondaries fund, Tikehau Private Debt Secondaries II („TPDS II“), and affiliated vehicles, with over $1 billion in LP equity commitments. The fund closed above its original $750 million target and more than doubles the size of its inaugural vintage.

Launched in 2019, Tikehau Capital's private debt secondaries platform makes the firm a pioneer in this rapidly evolving market. This market is playing an increasingly significant role in providing liquidity solutions to LPs and GPs as the global private credit industry matures.



According to Tikehau, this significant milestone demonstrates the increasing demand for private debt secondaries, as well as the confidence that has been placed in the company's ability to navigate this dynamic market segment.



„We are humbled by the trust our investors have placed in us. This successful raise reflects our track record and credit capabilities and affirms Tikehau Capital's specialised and differentiated access to the private debt secondaries market“ commented Pierpaolo Casamento, Head of Private Debt Secondaries, Tikehau Capital.



