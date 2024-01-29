The hotel investment in Spain soars in 2023

In 2023, hotel investment in Spain reached 4.248 billion euros, considering operating hotels, properties for hotel conversion, and land for hotel development, according to data from the Hotel Investment Report compiled by Colliers. In 2023, 171 hotels and 21,748 rooms were transacted, compared to 133 hotels and 17,754 rooms the previous year. Additionally, 34 transactions involved land for hotel development and properties for hotel conversion.

.

After surpassing the €3 billion mark in the two previous years, 2023 has exceeded all expectations, surpassing 2017 as the second-best historical record and positioning itself only behind 2018. Furthermore, the 4.248 billion euros of investment have positioned hotels as the most sought-after real estate assets in the national market in 2023 and have propelled Spain to the top spot in hotel investment in Europe, ahead of usual contenders such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, which saw a significant decline in real estate investment last year, with drops exceeding 50% compared to normal years. This circumstance, coupled with the immense appeal of Spain as a hotel investment destination, with international funds undertaking mega-deals in our market, has allowed our country to claim a spot on the global podium of hotel investment, trailing only behind the United States and surpassing significant destinations such as Japan, Australia, or Canada.



„The tourism and hotel sector in Spain is currently experiencing an unprecedented level of investment interest. In 2023, there has been a significant consolidation of international attention on our hotel market. With an investment exceeding 4 billion euros, Spain stands just behind the United States, a major player operating on a different scale, with its hotel investment market reaching approximately 23 billion dollars in 2023. Notably, other traditionally influential countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Germany, have not been able to surpass Spain‘s cumulative investment. In most instances, their investment volumes remain well below 3 billion euros. It is premature to determine whether this situation is exceptional, given the uncertainties of the year. “However, we, believe that our market will persist in attracting investment capital and securing prominent positions in global investment in the forthcoming years.„, said Laura Hernando, Managing Director of Hoteles at Colliers.



Dominance of Portfolio Transactions

Portfolio transactions have undeniably taken center stage in 2023, with the three most significant ones totaling approximately 2 billion euros in investment. In total, the 11 transactions recorded last year encompassed 110 hotel assets and 14,320 rooms, representing a total investment of 2.615 billion euros. This amount accounts for 62% of the total volume and reflects an impressive 94% increase compared to 2022.



The executed transactions have originated from very different contexts, including investment in established vehicles, the creation of new ones, portfolio rotation, or financial distress, among others. The most notable transaction involved the acquisition of a 35% stake in HI Partners, the hotel investment vehicle of Blackstone, by the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, GIC, with 60 assets included in the portfolio. Additionally, noteworthy transactions include ADIA and Meliá‘s acquisition of the Equity Inmuebles portfolio (17 hotels and over 2,500 rooms); Banca March‘s vehicle, Morfeo Hoteles, acquiring a stake in a portfolio of three assets owned by Starwood Capital, and the sale, advised by Colliers, of the Marina d‘Or complex to a consortium formed by Magic Costa Blanca and Grupo Fuertes.



Canary Islands and Madrid leading their respective segments.



“In 2023, we observe a consistent trend in investor preference for vacation assets, concentrating 65% of the total investment volume for the year.„, said Colliers.



In the vacation segment, the Canary Islands take the lead, recording 39 transactions valued at 1.175 billion euros (28% of the total investment). The Balearic archipelago secures the second position nationally with 39 transactions and an amount of 796 million euros. In both archipelagos, the investment figure has been significantly influenced by the mega-deal of the year between GIC and HI Partners, involving 27 assets in the Canary Islands and 19 in the Balearic Islands.



Madrid, with 21 transactions valued at 601 million euros, leads hotel investment in the urban segment, concentrating 14% of the total investment volume in our country. The figure has been positively influenced by the purchase of the Equity Inmuebles portfolio, owned by the former founders of the Tryp chain, by the Abu Dhabi fund ADIA and the Meliá chain, which included 6 assets. In Madrid, individual asset transactions also stand out, such as the purchase of the Autograph Collection Palacio del Retiro by the family office of Jon Riberas (Gestamp), the sale by HI Partners to Limestone Capital of the Axel Hotel Madrid, or the sale by Mazabi, in an operation advised by Colliers, of the L&H Gran Vía Selection.



Barcelona, on the other hand, stands out in 2023 for having doubled its investment volume compared to 2022, registering 11 transactions totaling 582 million euros and marking the two largest individual asset transactions recorded this year in the market: the acquisition of the Mandarin Oriental by the Saudi fund Olayan, as well as the purchase by Blasson and AXA IM of the Hotel Sofía.



The province of Malaga, with 560 million euros, has had a successful year, mainly due to the focus on vacation assets on the Costa del Sol. In addition to the GIC operation - which includes 7 hotels in the province - and Equity Inmuebles - Meliá Marbella Banús and Sol Guadalmar - notable transactions include Meridia Capital5s acquisition of Hotel Molina Lario; Catalonia‘s purchase of two hotels it operated in Ronda owned by Unicaja, or the award by Blue Sea Hotels, controlled by the Portobello Capital fund, of the Hotel Royal Al-Andalus.



Purchase prices are solidifying

In 2023, despite the macroeconomic environment and increases in interest rates, the average prices per room for transacted hotels have risen to €182,900 per room (+8.4% vs. 2022). The sale of prime assets such as the Mandarin Oriental in Barcelona or the Autograph Collection Palacio del Retiro in Madrid has surpassed the €1 million per room mark.



Foreign capital takes the lead from the buyer‘s side

International investors have dominated the majority of hotel investment, conducting transactions totalling €3,188 million, equivalent to 75% of the total annual volume. However, it is essential to highlight the key and energizing role of domestic investors, who have been the protagonists of the highest number of transactions, with 81 out of 107 (76%) closed deals, amounting to €1,061 million.



Prominent investors within this group include Banca March, Meridia Capital, Gestamp, Guidebridge, Magic Costa Blanca, and Grupotel.



Market outlook for hotel investment in 2024

“In 2024, Spain will celebrate a decade since its emergence as a prominent player in institutional and international hotel investments. Since surpassing the €2 billion mark in 2015, the country has consistently maintained this threshold, with the exception of the pandemic-impacted year 2020. Anticipating a continuation of this trend, 2024 appears poised to sustain Spain‘s steady course in hotel investment.



Undoubtedly, Spain has entered a virtuous circle within the hotel sector, enabling it to navigate recent challenges with resilience and garnering increased attention from a growing number of investors. The hotel vacation segment is progressively being recognized as an asset class worth augmenting in portfolios over the short, medium, and long term" according to Laura Hernando, Managing Director of Hotels at Colliers



The convergence of factors such as the natural inclination for asset rotation among recent investors and impending generational changes within medium and small Spanish chains sets the stage for a dynamic 2024. The only aspect awaiting resolution is the adjustment of financing costs, which is expected to facilitate a consensus valuation of assets.



