Sweden leads Europe in LEED-certified real estate in 2025

Green Business Certification Inc. and the U.S. Green Building Council have released the first Top 10 European Countries for LEED ranking for 2025. Sweden leads with over 180 certified projects, while Spain and Italy remain among the top performers. LEED adoption continues to accelerate across offices, retail, logistics and mixed-use developments, reflecting growing investor demand for high-performance, ESG-aligned assets.

LEED certification continued to grow across Europe amid rising demand for sustainable assets. In 2025, more than 1,000 projects were certified across the region, totaling nearly 14 million gross square meters. Capital increasingly flows toward energy-efficient, ESG-aligned buildings, while LEED for Operations and Maintenance supports measurable improvements in performance.



Kay Killmann, head of Europe at GBCI, said: “As regulatory requirements tighten and investment in sustainable real estate grows, LEED helps organizations align with European initiatives, including the EU Taxonomy, and simplifies compliance. LEED v5 provides transparent metrics that help owners and investors validate asset sustainability and track operational performance more effectively.”



Sweden led Europe in LEED certification with more than 180 projects covering 2.2 million gross square meters. Since 2021, certification activity has grown at an estimated 74% compound annual growth rate, highlighting rapid market expansion and strong investor demand for high-performance, low-carbon assets. Sweden’s performance reflects strong operational standards and a shift toward circular, low-carbon buildings.



Spain and Italy remain mature LEED markets. In Spain, certification activity grew approximately 15% in 2025, driven largely by offices, which account for 61% of certified projects, primarily in Madrid and Barcelona. Italy recorded 165 certified projects, with a 12% annual growth rate since 2021. In both countries, growth is driven by new construction and renovations, including decarbonization programs and energy performance improvements across logistics, residential and mixed-use projects.



From 2021 to 2025, LEED activity across Europe more than doubled. Certification volumes grew at an estimated 22% compound annual growth rate and certified floor area increased by around 19% annually. Offices represent 54% of certified projects, followed by retail at 16% and warehouse/distribution facilities at 13%. LEED adoption now extends beyond new construction to support efficiency, transparency and long-term asset value, including retrofits and circularity principles.



The consistent global LEED standard enables European projects to be evaluated under the same framework used worldwide, supporting comparability, investor confidence, and a focus on both new development and existing building performance.



