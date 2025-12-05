Skanska sells Prague’s Port7 for approx. €130m to AFI

Skanska has sold the fully leased office complex Port7 in Prague’s Holešovice district to AFI for approximately €130 million. The three-building development comprises around 36,000 sqm of office and retail space and is certified LEED Platinum.

.

Located on the left bank of the Vltava River in Prague's Holešovice district, Port7 comprises two phases and three office buildings with approximately 36,000 square meters of leasable space. The sale also includes adjacent plots for future development. The office and retail spaces are fully leased to companies from a wide range of industries, including IT, media publishing, flexible workspace, insurance, advisory, and engineering.



Completed in April 2023, Port7 transformed a former brownfield site into a vibrant riverside destination combining modern office buildings, high-quality public space and community-oriented amenities. These include a restaurant, café and fitness center on the ground floors.



The development applied circular solutions, such as the reuse of materials from a demolished Skanska building, and delivers over 40 percent water savings compared to the LEED baseline. It achieves zero Scope 2 emissions for electricity by procuring guarantees of origin for 100 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources during both construction and operation. On-site photovoltaic panels further contribute to the sustainability profile. The complex meets the standards of a Nearly Zero Energy Building.



All three buildings are certified LEED Platinum. Two of the buildings have also obtained WELL Platinum certification, with the third expected to follow shortly. In addition, Port7 has been awarded Access4You certification for its high level of accessibility.



