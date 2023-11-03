Skanska Development divests Sthlm 04 in Stockholm for SEK 830m

Skanska Commercial Property Development Nordic has divested the office building Sthlm 04 in Stockholm to Skanska Investment Properties for about SEK 830m. The internal transaction has no effect on the cash flow and will be recorded in the fourth quarter 2023. The transfer will take place immediately.

.

The office building Sthlm 04 in the Hammarby Sjöstad district of Stockholm, has a total leasable area of approximately 12,400 square meters. The property, which is developed and built by Skanska, was completed in 2020 and is let to about 90 percent. Among the tenants are Universitetskanslersämbetet, Samhall, Nabo och Utbetalningsmyndigheten.



The transaction is conducted at market value and is the fourth with Skanska Investment Properties as counterparty. The new business stream aims to establish a long-term portfolio of high-quality, climate-smart, and healthy office buildings in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.



Sthlm 04 has the highest LEED-certification, level Platinum. LEED is a global third-party certification for environmentally friendly design, construction, operation, and maintenance. The building is supplied with solar energy from an off-site solution, outside the electricity certificate market.



Sthlm 04 is one out of four office buildings in the area Sthlm New Creative Business Spaces that Skanska Fastigheter Stockholm has developed. Another office building, Sthlm 02, is under construction and Sthlm 05 and Sthlm 06, are planned. Approximately 10,000 new workplaces will be created in the area, which connects the Hammarby Sjöstad and Södermalm districts, to the public transport hub Gullmarsplan. In 2030, a new metro station will open in the area.



Read more international topics!