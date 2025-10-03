Skanska completes sale of Brama Miasta phase two for PLN 130m

Skanska has sold the second phase of its Brama Miasta office complex in Łódź to Łódź Voivodeship. The transaction value of PLN 130m (c. €30,5m) excluding VAT, will be recorded in Q3 2025. The deal includes 14,500 sqm of modern, sustainable space.

The second phase of the office complex offers about 14,500 sqm of modern, sustainable office and retail space. The transaction includes the complete fit-out of the interior premises. The building also features a publicly accessible patio with amphitheater-style stairs and benefits from its location close to train, bus and tram connections.



Brama Miasta is a landmark in Łódź’s New Centre. It is visible from the nearby Łódź Fabryczna station thanks to its distinctive corten steel facade, reflecting the city’s industrial heritage. The two-building office complex totals around 44,000 sqm of leasable area. It holds a LEED Gold certification and a “Building without barriers” certificate, emphasizing inclusivity and universal design with accessibility for people with disabilities, elderly and children.



Brama Miasta is Skanska’s third office development in Łódź, following the Green Horizon and Nowa Fabryczna projects.



