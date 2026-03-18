Sirius secures €300m revolving credit facility

Sirius Real Estate has secured a new €300 million unsecured revolving credit facility with four lenders and an initial three-year term, replacing and doubling in size the company's existing RCF that was put in place in June 2025. The RCF has two one-year extension options and an accordion feature allowing the facility to be increased by up to an additional €100 million.

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Pricing remains unchanged vs the original €150 million RCF with a margin of 120bps over short term Euribor. Covenants remain as per the original €150 million facility and are aligned, where possible, to the Group's 2032 bond issued in January 2025. The Group's weighted average cost of debt remains at 2.5%.



The RCF further diversifies Sirius' banking relationships, adding Barclays as lenders for the first time, alongside the original RCF's participating banks, ABN Amro, BNP Paribas and HSBC. Panmure Liberum acted as debt advisor to the company.



The facility significantly enhances Sirius' financial flexibility, allowing the company to continue to take advantage of supportive long-term market tailwinds and its strong acquisition pipeline, while efficiently managing cash balances through bond refinancing windows.



Chris Bowman, CFO, commented, „Alongside our recent equity fundraise, this significantly increased RCF provides additional flexibility to capitalise on our exciting pipeline of opportunities and manage our balance sheet efficiently. It also diversifies our debt relationships by adding Barclays to our lender roster. Importantly, this new facility demonstrates the strong support we continue to get from existing and new financing partners.“



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