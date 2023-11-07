Savills IM signes 30,000 sqm lease in Park Szczecin Trzebusz

Savills Investment Management has signed two lease agreements at Park Szczecin Trzebusz totalling almost 30,000 sqm. The new tenant of the warehouse centre in Szczecin is Autodoc Logistics. Furthermore, one of the current tenants, Hegen Europe, has decided to expand its space as part of the logistics park within the Savills IM portfolio in Poland.

.

Autodoc Logistics, a company distributing automotive parts and accessories, is another name on the tenant list at Park Szczecin Trzebusz with 26,532 sqm. of warehouse space and a lease term of two years. Autodoc Logistics is part of Autodoc Group, which operates in 27 European markets and employs a total of more than 5,000 staff in six locations.



The other agreement made by Savills IM at Park Szczecin Trzebusz is an extended lease. Hegen Europe, specialising in the manufacture and distribution of sports equipment and home and garden accessories, has decided to expand its current space by 3,242 sqm. of warehouse space. Under the new agreement made for a term of three years, the company will lease almost 13,000 sqm. of space in total in the logistics park in Szczecin.



Gabriela Matysek-Mazurczak, Asset Manager, Savills IM Poland, said: „We take pride in the fact that our logistics complex, Park Szczecin Trzebusz, is considered attractive by so many new tenants and, at the same time, our relations with the current tenants remain as strong as ever. This proves the Park’s excellent location, the quality of the warehouse space on offer and our effective daily operations as asset manager. It gives us immense satisfaction to sign leases for almost 30,000 sqm. in the discernible downturn observed in the warehouse market. We are happy to support business development in our region. We would also like to thank our partners, Autodoc Logistics and Hegen Europe, for their trust.“



Hubert Walczak, Supply Chain Strategy Director & Board Member at Autodoc Logistics Poland, commented: „The new warehouse at Park Szczecin Trzebusz is a great addition for our logistics operations in Poland and it enables us to consolidate the highest service standards our clients all over Europe are used to: full customer centricity and the broadest product range. Our business is growing, and we want to further expand our leading position in the industry by building on these strengths together with our great workforce in Szczecin.“



During the transactions Savills IM was advised by 7R in matters pertaining to lease, while Law Firm DPPA Legal Grzonek ?widnicki sp. k. offered its legal support. Autodoc Logistics was represented by the AXI Immo advisory firm.