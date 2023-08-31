Savills appoints Stuart Jordan as CEO for CEE

Savills has appointed a CEO of Central and Eastern Europe and will bring together its businesses in Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as its wider associates network, as a footprint to further grow its CEE platform. Current Managing Director of the Czech Republic & Slovakia, Stuart Jordan, will take on the role having successfully developed Savills Czech business since 2017, including its recent expansion of operations into Slovakia.

Jordan will lead Savills wholly owned offices in the Czech Republic and Poland, as well as coordinating cross border activity with Savills associate offices in Austria, Hungary, Romania, and Serbia. Tomasz Buras, who has been CEO of Poland since 2014, will be leaving the business to take on new opportunities.



According to Savills research, the CEE region has been growing at above EU28 average rates for a number of years, and its real estate markets are driven by domestic demand, supported by sustained inflows of EU funds and strong wage growth. For 2024, the European Commission is anticipating a GDP growth of 2.6% in the Czech Republic and 2.7% in Poland, significantly above the 1.7% increase forecast for the EU as a whole, showing the ongoing growth opportunities for real estate players in the region.