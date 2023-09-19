Savills announces Davide Dalmiglio as CEO of Italy

Savills has appointed Davide Dalmiglio as CEO and Managing Director of its Italian business with effect September 2023. The real estate expert, who takes on the role from Angus Potterton, has almost 25 years of experience in the real estate sector and joins from Deloitte where he was a partner in the corporate finance team.

Potterton, an experienced figure in the business, who also led Savills Ireland for 15 years, will step down as CEO and Managing Director of Savills Italy after three years in the role. He will continue to work with the Italian business to ensure a smooth transition, remaining on the Italian board in addition to his role on Savills EME board. Gianni Flammini will remain as Chairman of Savills Italy.



The appointment of a new CEO comes at a time of growth for Savills Italy. Most recently the firm has acquired a residential business, Beliving, and in addition, over the past 18 months, has grown all business lines including new teams launched for Building & Project Consultancy and ESG, Office Leasing, Property Management Business Space, Industrial & Logistics and a new Hospitality & Leisure division. Savills Italy now employs about 200 people and can provide a full real estate service offering to its clients.



James Sparrow, CEO of Savills UK and EMEA, says: “Davide brings a fantastic wealth of experience both within the capital markets and finance arena, and also the wider Italian market. We have invested significantly in our business in Italy in recent years and we see this appointment as the next step in this phase of growth. Working alongside our existing leadership team, we look forward to Davide driving continued success in this region.”



Davide Dalmiglio comments: “Savills is a dynamic and evolving company with a great international platform to service existing clients and expand its business. I am really excited to be part of the next phase of growth and am looking forward to working with the senior Italian leadership team, EMEA colleagues and to providing clients with an exceptional tailor-made service.”