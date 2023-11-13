pbb provides €113m for a logistics portfolio to CTP

pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided a €113mn investment loan facility to CTP, which will be drawn down in phases. CTP will utilise the proceeds for the refinancing of a logistics portfolio in the Czech Republic. pbb acted as arranger and sole lender under the facility.

The portfolio consists of properties along key logistic destinations in the Czech Republic. All properties are Class A warehouse assets in very good and established industrial locations with direct access to expressways and motorways. The portfolio comprises a total of over 150,000 m² gross lettable area and has a well-diversified tenant mix.



Dieter Knittel, Head of CEE at pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank said: "We have a long standing and successful relationship with CTP and are very proud to support them in CEE. Czech Republic is an important market for pbb and we are looking forward to other transactions with CTP across all CEE real estate markets.”