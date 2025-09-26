Panattoni sells 90,000 sqm logistics park to Arete for €60m

Panattoni has sold its 90,000 sqm logistics complex in Rzeszów to Arete Investment Group for nearly €60 million. The complex with an area of 90,000 sqm is fully leased.

“Poland has established itself as a cornerstone of the European logistics map, driven by strong fundamentals, nearshoring dynamics, and thriving occupier demand. Assets such as Panattoni Park Rzeszów North, with its scale, long lease and sustainability profile, demonstrate how institutional capital is increasingly attracted to Poland and the wider CEE region,” says Marek Dobrzycki, Partner at Panattoni.



The complex consists of two modern class A buildings, completed in early 2023. Its location – right next to the A4 motorway, the S19 route and just one kilometre from the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport – ensures excellent transport accessibility. The main tenant of the investment is the LPP Group, for which the facility serves as one of its key logistics hubs, supporting e-commerce customers throughout Central and Eastern Europe, including Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Ukraine. The logistics centre can handle up to 100,000 orders daily and store more than 7 million products.



“This transaction underlines the liquidity of the Polish logistics market and the appetite of global investors for well-located, fully let industrial assets. The sale to Arete once again confirms that Panattoni’s long-term strategy of delivering sustainable and future-proof facilities is perfectly aligned with investor expectations,” says Michał Stanisławski, Co-Head of Capital Markets Poland at Panattoni.



The complex incorporates numerous ESG features, including LED and daylight-controlled lighting, water-saving installations, EV charging points, bike shelters with charging and repair stations, as well as biodiversity-friendly landscaping, such as wildflower meadows and insect habitats.



