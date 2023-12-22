Panattoni enters the last stage in Piła

Panattoni has unveiled the potential of new markets. Upon completing the first building of Panattoni Park Piła, the developer immediately launched the development of another with an area of 38,500 sqm and now the work is entering the final stage. A total of 85% of the new space is to be occupied by Ceva Logistics, the world leader in 3PL logistics, to service Signify (formerly known as Philips Lighting), the world leader in the lighting industry.

.

“To take advantage of the market’s potential, an appropriate stock of modern industrial space is required so upon completing the development of BTS facilities as well as a building in our first park we again launched construction work and already within two months we will be delivering almost 40,000 sqm,” says Dorota Jagodzińska-Sasson, the Managing Director at Panattoni. “We want to create buildings that perfectly meet the needs of many industries in many locations both across Poland and Europe. Importantly, our new building follows in the history of Piła going back 60 years as the town was one of the most important centres in Poland for the production of lighting equipment,” she adds.



In June this year, Panattoni launched construction work on 38,000 sqm, which it is to deliver in February 2024. Ceva Logistics is to occupy 32,500 sqm of the space, which is to be used to service the operations of Signify, a global company in the field of intelligent lighting systems thus continuing the tradition of the Lumen and Polam factories, which were taken over by Philips.