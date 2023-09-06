Panattoni completes its largest project in Małopolska

Panattoni has completed Panattoni Park Kraków North, its largest project in Małopolska with an area of over 56,500 sqm.

Panattoni Park Kraków North is now almost completely commercialised. “At first this was not an obvious location for the Kraków market. Nonetheless, Panattoni’s strategic, long-term view, which is what tenants value, has paid off. By the end of next year, a section of the S7, which is of key importance, will have been built and eventually it will join Gdansk with Poland’s southern border. Moreover two international airports Kraków-Balice and Katowice-Pyrzowice can be found within 100 km of the park. Additionally, the village of Wężerów, where the development lies, is located at such a distance from Kraków that it can offer competitive conditions while still having excellent connections to the city. This is an attraction for international companies, but also for local firms that can consolidate their operations when they are spread out over smaller areas,” says Michał Samborski, Head of Development w Panattoni.



The first tenant is global metal packaging manufacturer Trivium Packaging, which took up 21,000 sqm in the first quarter of the year. The business has a currently-operational chemical packaging production facility, which it is moving to the Małopolska park. The centre is also to be used for spraying and packing. The company is to serve the markets of Poland and numerous other European countries from Panattoni Park Kraków North. The Kraków factory will be the benchmark for Trivium Packaging’s European portfolio. The project has been developed to the highest standards of sustainable construction and is to be awarded a BREEAM certificate with a rating of ‘Excellent’. This will ensure significant reductions in energy and water usage as well as in CO2 emissions. By supplying a modern ecological centre, Panattoni has proven itself an excellent fit for the tenant’s ‘Circularity Champion’ policy. One of the principles of this policy is to work with companies that care about the circular economy and conserving resources. This is one of the key features of the ‘Go Earthwise with Panattoni’ concept of sustainable development.



The second building, which was handed over at the end of Q2/beginning of Q3, has an area of 25,000 sqm and is also to be certified for a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’. The entire area has been occupied hygienic and industrial paper manufacturer Almus. For this, Panattoni prepared a special fire-protected zone for the storage of the components used in the production of toilet and kitchen rolls. The park’s location allows for the company’s further development in the region from which it comes from. Almus has a manufacturing centre in Słomniki, and the modern centre will allow the company to consolidate dozens of smaller storage facilities and thus allow it to streamline its logistics operations.



“The large leases signed with Trivium Packaging and Almus demonstrate not only how prudent the decision was to locate the park in Wężerów but also how much potential Małopolska holds for manufacturing companies. Panattoni makes an excellent partner for them by providing both factories and the warehouse and logistics facilities that are crucial to supply chains,” says Michał Samborski.



