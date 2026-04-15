P3 Logistic Parks strengthens Dutch footprint with speculative development in Haarlem

P3 Logistic Parks has announced the start of construction of its second development in the Netherlands, a hybrid last mile logistics hub in Haarlem. Developed on a speculative basis, this project reinforces P3’s confidence in the Dutch market and its commitment to delivering modern, sustainable logistics space in high-demand locations.

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The new asset will provide 26,000 sqm of gross lettable area (GLA), designed as a hybrid logistics facility with capacity for up to five users, making it ideal for city logistics operations. The development targets BREEAM Excellent and EPC A+++, aligning with P3’s strategy to offer future-ready, energy-efficient logistics solutions that meet both operational and sustainability goals.



P3 is partnering with general contractor Heembouw and Volantess to bring this flagship development to life. Construction will run for 12 months, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2027.



Leon Vie, Managing Director of P3 Netherlands, commented: „The Haarlem development is another key step in our strategy to deliver high-quality, sustainable logistics assets in the Netherlands. By expanding into city logistics with a flexible, multi-user hub, we are addressing the rising demand for last mile solutions while continuing to grow our national portfolio.“



With this project P3, in the Netherlands grows its total portfolio to 829,582 m² LFA in 2026. It is expected that by the end of 2026 the portfolio will reach a total LFA of 900.000 m², in line with the growth strategy of P3 in the Netherlands.



Cushman & Wakefield and GA Makelaars are acting as marketing advisors on the project.



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