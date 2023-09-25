Oxenwood co-founder to step down after nine years

Oxenwood Real Estate announces that co-founder Jeremy Bishop is to step down after nine years. He will remain a senior advisor to the firm until the end of the year.

Bishop and fellow co-founder Stewart Little launched the business in 2014, after the pair first worked together at London and Stamford from 2006. Oxenwood’s first Chairman was well known property investor Raymond Mould.



The firm’s strategy since inception has been to invest in logistics assets across the UK and is now one of the leading UK & European logistics specialist platforms. Oxenwood has established joint ventures and third party accounts from long term institutional capital during this period.



Bishop was instrumental in establishing the group’s first discretionary fund and, lately, has been focussing on the firm’s development portfolio.



Following his departure, Bishop will remain an investor and a senior advisor, whilst Little continues as chief executive.



Bishop said: “After nearly a decade, it feels like the right time for a new challenge. Oxenwood is well established now, with a stable capital base from strong equity partners. I know I leave the business in a very good place – strongly positioned to deliver on the needs of investors and occupiers alike – and I know Stewart and the exceptional team that we have created together will continue building Oxenwood to reach new heights.”



“We acquired our first logistics property in 2009, shortly before the release of the iPhone 4, and it has been an amazing era for the sector and our business. Amid changes in technology and the growth in importance of ESG, both as a business benefit and an ethical responsibility, it’s been an exceptionally interesting time and I thank our investors for placing their faith in the firm to navigate these challenges and opportunities. I look forward to exploring new avenues to put my experience and energy to good use in helping others navigate this next phase of the cycle.”



Bishop’s departure has made room for three new partners at Oxenwood. Tom Boardman (CFO), Nick Pont (Head of Investment) and Peter Land (Investment – Germany) have joined Oxenwood as equity partners.



Stewart Little, co-founder of Oxenwood, said: “Having worked with Jeremy closely for the last 16 years and having started Oxenwood together, I am sorry to see him step down from his role.”



“He has been an excellent business partner and I will miss his tenacity and hard work but wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”



“At the same time I would like to welcome Tom, Nick and Peter to the partnership and look forward to working with them to continue Oxenwood’s growth.”



