NorthStar and Ares acquire Dutch resi portfolio for €62m

NorthStar REIM and Ares Management Corporation have acquired a portfolio of six buildings for €62 million in a joint venture. The properties are comprised of 434 units including complexes in Rotterdam, Zoetermeer, Dordrecht and Arnhem.

The portfolio comprises six buildings, all centrally located with close proximity to public transport hubs, that have been owned by Holland Immo Group since 2017 and were previously converted from office to residential use. The Portfolio benefits from many strategic differentiators spanning affordability and sustainability, as all of the buildings hold an A or B energy label and fall within the regulated or the affordable mid-segment of the market.



NorthStar and Ares Management were advised by Loyens & Loeff (legal counsel), Hielkema & Co (rental law), SGS (technical advice) and Huizemeyer Real Estate (Woningwaarderingsstelsel). Holland Immo Group was advised by Loyens & Loeff and Cushman & Wakefield.



