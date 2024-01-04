Nordis to open the 5-star Hotel Nordis Mamaia

Nordis Group inaugurates Hotel Nordis Mamaia 5 *****, the most important hotel investment in Romania in the last 30 years and the largest leisure hotel in Central and Eastern Europe.

.

The company celebrates the opening of the hotel with a New Year‘s Eve event that marks the entry into the soft opening stage and the anniversary of 15 years of excellence in real estate on the Romanian market.



Nordis Mamaia 5 star is the biggest hotel in the 5-star hotel & residence chain in the Nordis Group portfolio and will be open all year round. With a capacity of 712 accommodation units, rooms, and apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, overlooking the sea and the lake, Nordis Mamaia Hotel stands out for its exceptional design, innovative technological solutions, and a complete mix of facilities, including the largest SPA on the coast, spread over 3200 sqm.



„We are preparing for the best year in the history of Nordis, as these days we are opening the Nordis Mamaia Hotel and entering the soft opening stage, which will last several weeks. We are organizing an extravagant New Year‘s Eve party to mark the moment with our partners and customers. We enter 2024 with a new objective, to have a high occupancy rate and to offer memorable experiences, which prove that Romania deserves to be on the list of countries with extraordinary tourist offers, at the same level as international standards.



The 5 star Nordis Mamaia Hotel represents a major investment of about €100 million, out of the total of €400 million that is the estimated value of the entire resort at the time of completion. It is a project through which we want to develop the luxury tourism in Romania, contributing to the positioning of our country as a top tourist destination in the region. We envisioned Nordis Mamaia as a 5-star leisure setting that exceeds all expectations. Nature has given us the advantage of being located between the sea and the lake, and we have built the most beautiful buildings on the entire Romanian coast. Nordis Mamaia has facilities that cover an extensive range of relaxation and entertainment services and will be appreciated by tourists from all over the world.“, declares Emanuel Poștoacă, Nordis Group founder.



Read more international topics!