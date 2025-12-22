Milestone and BaseStack merge to launch Tribera platform

A new European living platform has entered the market: Tribera unites the expertise of Milestone and BaseStack under one brand. Managing over 11,000 beds across eight countries, Tribera combines institutional capital management with design-led, community-focused operations — with Vienna set to host the first Tribera-branded property.

Tribera currently manages over 11,000 beds across eight European countries, combining strong operational and development expertise with institutional fund management and a community-led, design-forward approach. The group offers investment, asset, development, technical and property management services to institutional capital partners.



The fully integrated platform is positioned to support significant capital deployment across the European living sector. Its current presence spans key cities in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Poland, Italy, Spain and Portugal. The first Tribera-branded property is scheduled to open in Vienna, with four further openings planned for 2026.



“Tribera is the natural evolution of two highly complementary businesses. By bringing Milestone and BaseStack together, we’ve created a specialist living business that is both institutionally robust and brand-led at its core. Together we’re building a business designed for long-term European growth across student and hybrid living,” said Justin Hamer, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribera.



“Tribera brings together on-the-ground expertise, operational excellence and a clear brand proposition. The living sector continues to be a high conviction sector for Macquarie Asset Management globally, and Tribera is well positioned to capture that opportunity and become a market leader across Europe,” added Brendan Jones, Head of Real Estate EMEA at Macquarie Asset Management.