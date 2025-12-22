M7 acquires €600m logistics portfolio in UK and France

A newly completed transaction by M7 Real Estate, on behalf of Oxford Properties and AustralianSuper, adds 2.4 million sq ft of high-quality logistics space to the ESCIP platform. Located in core UK and French markets, the €600 million investment grows the joint venture’s total AUM to €1.4 billion, with continued focus on value creation and ESG-driven asset upgrades.

.

The portfolio totals approximately 2.4 million sq ft and includes properties in Manchester, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Paris and Lyon—locations considered Tier 1 logistics markets with constrained supply, strong occupier demand and positive rental growth prospects.



With this latest acquisition, ESCIP now manages more than 12 million sq ft of logistics space across 116 assets. In the past 12 months, around €600 million has been invested into 40 properties totalling approximately 4.2 million sq ft. This brings the platform’s assets under management to €1.4 billion.



The assets, previously managed by Mileway while under the ownership of funds managed by Blackstone, offer immediate potential for value creation through rental reversion, active asset management and ESG upgrades.



“With this acquisition we have secured a high-quality portfolio of well-located logistics assets into ESCIP, which add significant scale and income to the portfolio. Our local teams will undertake a number of value-accretive asset management opportunities that we have identified to continue to enhance the portfolio. We are proud of the €600 million we have deployed in 2025. We intend to carry this momentum through 2026 and continue to progress with the pipeline of further opportunities we have assembled for ESCIP,” said David Ebbrell, CEO at M7 Real Estate.



“This transaction demonstrates our continued conviction in the resilience and long-term growth of the European logistics sector. By acquiring a portfolio of scale in supply-constrained urban markets, we have grown our portfolio to over 12 million sq ft and €1.4 billion by value. The M7 team is well-positioned to deliver attractive returns through active asset management and support the continued expansion of our pan-European strategy by sourcing strong investment opportunities,” commented Alicia Peters, Vice President at Oxford Properties.



Matthew Fidge, Investment Director at AustralianSuper, added: “Our partnership with Oxford and M7 continues to deepen, and this strategic acquisition is the latest example of the quality of investments this partnership can deliver for AustralianSuper’s members. The portfolio’s location in key target markets, asset quality and growth potential are well aligned with our shared strategy for ESCIP.”