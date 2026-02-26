Lone Star acquires 90 Whitfield Street from Derwent for £110.5m

Today, Lone Star Funds announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Real Estate Fund VII, L.P. has reached an agreement to purchase 90 Whitfield Street in London from Derwent London. According to the seller, the sale price is £110.5 million before costs. This reflects a capital value of around £1,100 per square foot, a net initial yield of 5.0%, and is slightly below the book value in December 2025. Completion is scheduled for August 2026.

.

The freehold property is located in the West End sub-market of Fitzrovia in central London. It comprises 107,000 square feet in total, with 99,000 square feet dedicated to fully developed office space, as well as an 8,000-square-foot retail space on the ground floor. Developed in 2007, the building offers highly desirable features including floor-to-ceiling glazing, generous ceiling heights, flexible floor plates, a recently refurbished reception area, and a large central atrium. The property’s top floor includes a 900-square-foot, privately accessed rooftop terrace. The property has a passing income of £5.9 million per annum, is 88% occupied by area, and has a relatively short weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) to break of 3.7 years.



Paul Williams, Chief Executive of Derwent London, said: Following the successful conclusion of a number of recent lettings, we took the decision to dispose of this relatively mature property. Capital recycling is a key component of our business model and the proceeds have been earmarked for reinvestment into higher returning opportunities. These include capital expenditure at our major projects, where we forecast attractive IRRs, as well as other alternative accretive uses."



The asset is also located on an attractive corner position that affronts Tottenham Court Road, one of London’s principal thoroughfares, and is within walking distance of six separate tube stations providing access from across the greater metropolitan area.



“We have strong conviction in the central London office market and continue to believe with the right asset management strategy a well-positioned London West End property such as 90 Whitfield provides meaningful embedded upside,” said Jérôme Foulon, Global Head of Commercial Real Estate at Lone Star.



“This is a high-quality asset with strong underlying fundamentals given its Fitzrovia location and amenities. We believe that there are significant opportunities to further enhance the rental tone and institutional desirability by deploying further capital into refurbishment and sustainability upgrades,” said Jeremie Goldsztain, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe Real Estate at Lone Star.





Read more international topics!