KKR backs easyHotel acquisition with €300 million whole loan

KKR has provided approximately €300 million in whole loan financing to EPISO 6, a fund managed by Tristan Capital Partners, to support the acquisition and expansion of the easyHotel platform. The deal secures capital for development and upgrades across Europe.

.

The financing supports EPISO 6’s recent acquisition of easyHotel, a prominent pan-European budget hotel operator. In addition, the capital will be used to support the platform’s further expansion and investment across Europe, including new development projects in high-demand markets and capex across the existing portfolio.



Tristan Capital Partners, a private equity real estate firm, acquired easyHotel in June 2025 via its latest opportunistic fund, EPISO 6, in a transaction valued at more than €400 million. The hotel chain focuses on offering affordable, efficient, and well-located accommodation for both leisure and business travellers.



“The easyHotel portfolio combines broad geographic diversification with a proven model in one of the most resilient segments of the hospitality industry,” said Ali Imraan, Head of European Real Estate Credit at KKR. “With this financing, we are supporting Tristan Capital Partners, a strong sponsor with deep expertise in this market, in its expansion of a well-recognized brand across Europe. We are pleased to provide flexible capital that underscores our conviction in the platform’s growth potential and in the long-term strength of the European travel and leisure market.”



The whole loan financing is secured by a diversified portfolio of 48 owned, leased, and franchised hotels, comprising 4,700 rooms across the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, Hungary, and Bulgaria.



Tristan Capital Partners was advised by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. KKR was advised by Linklaters.



Read more international topics!