Kennedy Wilson agrees buyout by senior management and Fairfax Financial

Kennedy Wilson has agreed to be acquired in an all-cash transaction led by Chairman and CEO William McMorrow and Fairfax Financial. The consortium is offering $10.90 per share, representing a 46% premium to the unaffected share price in early November 2025. Post-closing, the management team will retain operational control, while Fairfax is expected to hold the majority economic interest.

.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the consortium will acquire all outstanding common shares of Kennedy Wilson, other than certain shares owned by members of the consortium and their respective affiliates, for $10.90 per share in cash. This represents a 46% premium on Kennedy Wilson’s share price on 4 November 2025, the last trading day before the consortium's proposal was publicly disclosed after the market closed. Each consortium member has entered into a voting and support agreement to vote in favour of the transaction.



Concurrent with entering into the merger agreement, Fairfax entered into a commitment letter to provide the consortium with funding of up to $1.65bn. This amount is intended to fund the cash purchase price, the redemption of preferred shares not owned by the consortium and certain other payments required under the merger agreement. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.



Following completion of the transaction, the KW Management Group, led by William McMorrow, will retain effective and operational control of the company and its subsidiaries. Fairfax is expected to hold a majority of the economic interest in the company immediately following closing.



The board of directors of Kennedy Wilson approved the transaction upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, in consultation with independent financial and legal advisers. The special committee was formed on 4 November 2025 in response to the consortium proposal.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. These include approval by holders of a majority in voting power of the company’s outstanding capital stock entitled to vote, approval by a majority of votes cast by unaffiliated equity holders, required regulatory approvals and the expiration or termination of applicable waiting periods.



Under the terms of the merger agreement, the board may continue to declare up to two ordinary course quarterly dividends of up to $0.12 per share until the required shareholder approvals are obtained.



Upon closing, Kennedy Wilson’s common shares will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be deregistered under applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules.



