InmoCaixa acquires Barcelona landmark from Bain Capital and Freo

InmoCaixa has acquired the 52,000 sqm Estel Building in central Barcelona from Bain Capital and Freo Group. Following a full-scale renovation, the LEED and WELL Platinum-certified property is now largely let and includes extensive amenities. The transaction marks the largest single-property office deal by value in Barcelona’s history. According to sources, the transaction value is around €400 million.

The transaction — the largest by value for a single property in Barcelona’s office market to date — marks the successful completion of a major repositioning project of one of the city’s most iconic commercial assets.



Since acquiring the building in 2021, Bain Capital and Freo have executed a comprehensive renovation programme. Key elements included a full structural upgrade, the creation of single-tenant floors exceeding 5,000 sqm, multiple retail units, and a wide range of tenant amenities. These include a large auditorium with capacity for more than 300 people, a gym, two canteens, a communal garden courtyard, and a rooftop terrace offering 360-degree views of Barcelona.



Located at the intersection of Avenida Roma and Carrer de Mallorca, the Estel Building has a gross leasable area of 52,000 sqm. It is currently over 93 percent leased to a mix of international technology and innovation-driven tenants, with AstraZeneca as the anchor. The property holds LEED and WELL Platinum certifications, along with WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum ratings.



“The fundamental transformation of Estel represents our commitment to delivering best-in-class assets that meet evolving tenant needs through strong local execution and operational precision,” said Rafael Coste Campos, Partner at Bain Capital. “We’re proud to have delivered a sustainability-led, high-quality asset with our partners at Freo.”



Bain Capital and Freo Group appointed BCA as architect and project manager. Savills acted as commercial advisor for the transaction, while legal and tax advice was provided by Cuatrecasas.



