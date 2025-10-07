Hines completes sale of 223 Saint-Honoré to Pontegadea for €170m

In September, on behalf of the Hines European Core Fund (HECV), Hines finalised the sale of the trophy asset at 223 Rue Saint-Honoré in the 1st arrondissement of Paris to Amancio Ortega's investment vehicle, Pontegadea, for approximately €170 million.

.

Situated between Place Vendôme and the Tuileries, this property complex spans more than 3,600 m² over eight floors with terraces and parking, combining offices and ground-floor shops in the heart of one of Paris's most famous high streets.



The building houses tenants from a wide range of sectors, including accountancy, asset management, real estate and law firms, as well as two leading international brands - Diesel (OTB group) and Stone Island (Moncler group).



Extensively renovated by Hines with the assistance of the Lonsdale agency, the building boasts:

• an expanded range of hotel-inspired services,

• a significant improvement in its environmental performance, allowing them to obtain a BREEAM In-Use „Excellent“ certification,

• and a valuation that makes it a rare and highly exclusive asset in a prestigious location.



Since 2020, Hines has been renovating and managing the property, and had finalized the leasing of all

remaining vacant space (i.e. around 86% of the building).Since 2020, Hines has been renovating and managing the property, and had finalized the leasing of all remaining vacant space (i.e. around 86% of the building).



Hines was advised by De Gaulle Fleurance and law firms, Lasaygues and Lacourte Raquin Tatar.



Read more international topics!