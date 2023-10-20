Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund sells property in Chiasso

The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund has successfully placed another property from its portfolio on the market. The property is a multi-storey office building with a spacious underground car park at Via Livio 1 and Via Motta 24 in Chiasso in the canton of Ticino.

.

The property, built in 1995, was acquired for the fund in 2018. The notarisation took place at the beginning of October 2023. The transfer of ownership will be completed after the Lex Koller practice of the Canton of Ticino has been concluded. The sales price reflects the market-oriented property valuation by the external valuation expert. The strategic divestment will strengthen the geographic concentration of the portfolio.



Since the semi-annual report, two properties have been sold at a profit as part of the strategic portfolio optimisation. The total sales price is over CHF 24 million. The market value of the fund portfolio will be reduced by around CHF 21 million compared to 30 June 2023. The debt ratio as at 30 June 2023 has fallen from 30.7 percent to 28.4 percent due to the sale in Mu?nchwilen and will be within the target corridor of 25 to 28 percent (depending on the value date of the transfer of ownership) due to the sale in Chiasso.