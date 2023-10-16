Helvetica appoints Dominik Fischer as CIO

Helvetica strengthens its Executive Management by appointing Dominik Fischer as Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

.

As of 1 January 2024, Helvetica‘s existing Executive Board will be further enhanced with Dominik Fischer as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Urs Kunz as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), pending approval by the FINMA.



Dominik Fischer has been with Helvetica for five years and in the position of Head of Investment Management and a member of the extended executive board since January 2023. Together with his team of twelve seasoned experts in investment and asset management, he oversees the investment and portfolio strategy of all products along the entire value chain.



Urs Kunz has many years of experience in the Swiss financial and real estate markets. As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), he is responsible for investor relations, sales, business development and marketing.



„This further increase in talent in the leadership team of Helvetica clearly demonstrates our commitment to our investors and the sound management of the funds that they entrusted to us. We are delighted to welcome Dominik Fischer, a longtime employee, and Urs Kunz, a new colleague, to the Executive Board,“ says Hans R. Holdener, CEO of Helvetica.