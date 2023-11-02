Heimstaden appoints Rita Berg Hansen as Group Director of Privatisation

Heimstaden Bostad announced in the Q3 report a commitment to sell a part of its portfolio unit by unit to private homeowners. Berg Hansen has been appointed as the Group Director of Privatisation and will lead this strategic unit from 1 November, driving the expansion of privatisation across the markets.

The Board-approved Privatisation Plan targets SEK 20 billion book value sales by 2025 with a 20% premium to book value. Initial results are promising, with a 31% premium on book value from the sale of 127 units year-to-date. Following the pilot phase, the Plan will intensify and enter a ramp-up phase in the coming quarters to further support the deleveraging program and improve the credit metrics.



Berg Hansen brings over two decades of experience and a proven track record in the residential real estate sector. She has previously held similar management roles at companies such as Bonava, Veidekke Eiendom (Nordr), and Eie Eiendomsmegling. Her role will report to Eddo Rats, Chief Operating Officer.



„I am pleased to welcome Rita to our team. Her invaluable strategic real estate expertise, insights, and experience align perfectly with our priorities. We have underscored the importance of privatisation in our real estate strategy for portfolio streamlining, and Rita‘s role will be pivotal in supporting and enhancing our local divestment teams across our markets“, COO Eddo Rats comments.