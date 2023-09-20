Harrison St. and DeA Capital to acquire assets in Spain

Harrison Street announced that it has teamed up with DeA Capital to acquire 430 build-to-rent units across two new assets in Madrid and Alicante.

The acquisition helps address the increasing need for affordable residential assets for rent across Spain. The property in Madrid, located in the desirable San Sebastián de los Reyes neighborhood, comprises 146 units with high-quality amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, coworking area, concierge, events kitchen and underground parking. The Alicante property, located in Benissaudet, comprises 284 units with two phases of renovation planned, which is expected to be completed by Q4 2025.



This acquisition expands the partnership between Harrison Street and DeA Capital’s joint venture that will operate under the name of Lavidda. Since its inception last year, Lavidda currently manages eight projects for a total of 1,634 dwellings, which include seven projects under development and one project in operation. As the brand continues to expand, it is expected to manage 3,000 dwellings by 2025. Lavidda projects feature all-inclusive luxury amenities including a 24-hour concierge, gym, resident lounge, swimming pool, paddle court area, cinema room, and tenant app, as well as private terraces, gardens, co-working spaces, and a courtyard.



