Gruppo Statuto buys Six Senses Rome from Orion Capital for €245m

Gruppo Statuto has bought the Six Senses luxury resort in Rome from Orion Capital Managers, on behalf of the Orion Real Estate Fund V. According to market information, the purchase price is around €245m.

.

The ultra-luxury, 96-room hotel has opened in March 2023 as first Six Senses in Italy. Highlights include 95 distinct guest rooms and suites, a spa, restaurant, events terrace, outdoor courtyard garden and rooftop terrace with a 360° view of the city and monuments. The trophy hotel is located at Piazza di San Marcello, just blocks away from the Fontana di Trevi and Pantheon. The prominent luxury shopping streets of Via Condotti, Frattina and Borgognona are within walking distance.



Statuto owns many landmark hotels in Italy including Four Seasons Hotel Milan, Four Seasons Taormina, Mandarin Oriental Milan, W Milan but also some of the most coveted luxury retail estate including Via Montenapoleone



Coldwell Banker Commercial Italy advised Statuto on the transaction.