GLP expands lease with logistics company near Gdansk

A logistics service provider has renewed and expanded its lease in GLP Pomeranian Logistics Centre. Under its new contract the tenant will occupy approximately 22,000 sqm of warehouse and office space in the complex. Newmark Polska was instructed to negotiate the terms of the lease.

.

The tenant provides a diverse range of logistics services, including air and sea freight, road transport and warehousing. It also offers shipping of break-bulk and non-standard loads and door-to-door service. Its clients include companies from various sectors, including electrical, chemical and automotive.



“The successful cooperation with GLP Pomeranian Logistics Centre was one of the reasons why our Client renewed its lease. The company took additional space to accommodate its growing volume of operations. It also values the convenient location near the Port of Gdansk and proximity to key roads, including the A1 motorway,” says Michał Rafałowicz, Regional Director, Newmark Polska.



GLP Pomeranian Logistics Centre boasts a prime location. It is the only logistics centre located in the immediate neighbourhood of the Baltic Hub Deepwater Container Terminal in Gdansk and close to key arteries. This makes the complex fit for meeting the requirements of logistics and other companies.



Read more international topics!