CTP leases 110,000 sqm to Raben Group in Warsaw

CTP has leased approximately 110,000 sqm at the CTPark Warsaw West complex to Raben Group. This 10-year lease is the largest transaction in the warehouse and logistics market in Poland this year, for which the Raben Group was advised by Savills, and was also a record-breaking agreement for 2023 across CTP’s entire portfolio.

.

Having been operating in CTPark Opole since 2018, Warsaw West will be Raben Group’s second CTP location in Poland and its 36th branch in the country overall. In total, the company now leases a total of 250,000 sqm across 13 industrial and logistics complexes in six different countries. This lease agreement for another 110,000 sqm includes two of the five buildings currently being built as part of CTPark Warsaw West in Wiskitki, which will be put into operation in Q4 2024. In the new location, Raben Group will carry out warehousing and forwarding operations supplemented with a whole range of added services, including packing or contract logistics.



Building relationships and communities around CTPark Warsaw West will be equally important as sustainability. As part of the investment, the logistics developer will build the first Clubhaus in Poland with access to, among others, a medical point, a canteen, a gym and a grocery store. This 700 sqm multi-functional space will be available to tenants and local residents to support the developer’s ambition to build communities at its parks. Warsaw West also offers a wide range of possibilities for production and warehousing activities. The park is located between two agglomerations, Warsaw, and ?ód?, in an attractive urban area equipped with all required infrastructure, enabling clients to get operations up and running quickly. The location right next to the A2 motorway is undoubtedly one of the CTPark Warsaw West’s strengths, confirming its attractiveness among future lessees.



CTP has also expanded its partnership with Raben Group in Romania, increasing the leased warehouse space on the local market to 15,000 sqm thanks to a lease agreement at CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, considered to be the first industrial park with an airport terminal in Romania. It will launch an innovative high-bay warehouse with an area of 1,300 sqm, adapted to the diverse needs of its customers. This will be the fourth investment in CTP‘s Romanian portfolio, where Raben Logistics Romania will conduct its operations.



