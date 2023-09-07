CTP completes 68,000 sqm letting to Mercator in Serbia

CTP has leased approximately 68,000 sqm of industrial and warehouse space to Mercator, a major Serbian supermarket chain, at CTPark Belgrade City, which will be the largest logistics hub in Serbia when complete.

.

Mercator specialises in the retail and wholesale of fast-moving consumer goods, and its new space will be used for the company’s new Serbian distribution centre, with the aim of centralising all its warehousing requirements under one roof. The business wants to further improve the efficiency behind its point-of-sale network in Serbia of almost 300 Idea branded retail stores, 33 Roda supermarkets, two Mercator hypermarkets and four Velpro wholesale centers.



Mercator has taken approximately 68,000 sq m of space on a 15-year lease, at a new circa 110,000 sqm building currently under construction at CTPark Belgrade City that is almost 80% prelet now. Mercator will occupy around 59,000 sqm of warehouse space and 4,000 sqm of mezzanine space, with an additional 1,000 sqm of office space and around 3,000 sqm of sanitary space.



The logistics hub will comprise 135,000 sqm of industrial floorspace in total when complete. Situated in New Belgrade, the largest municipality in the capital, CTPark Belgrade City is perfectly located for last-mile and city logistics, being less than 10km away from the city center and only 10km from Belgrade Airport. With unit sizes starting from 2,500 sqm the modern park is also ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises operating across a wide range of sectors including FMCG, pharmaceutical, high tech and e-commerce. All space will be modern, energy efficient and BREEAM certified, aiming to achieve a minimum of BREEAM Very Good, while offices, exhibition space and onsite amenities are also available for tenants.



Petar Kolognat, Director of Business Development, said: „We are pleased that Mercator has chosen CTPark Belgrade City as the location from which it will centralise its warehousing requirements. Despite its scale as the largest logistics hub in Serbia when complete, The logistics hub also provides occupiers with a unique city-centre location and excellent highway and airport access, in a newly-developed setting that meets the highest ESG standards. At CTP we pride ourselves on strategic partnerships with our tenants, growing with them as their business expands, which is why we believe we will continue to attract other leading businesses like Mercator to our parks.”



Violeta Kovacevic, CEO at Mercator Serbia, commented: “Mercator’s future growth will be underpinned by enhanced operating excellence and cost efficiency across our businesses. Our new space at CTPark Belgrade City will help us achieve this enabling us to consolidate our operations under one roof in our new distribution centre, and we know CTP is a partner that understands our current and future logistics real estate requirments. The logistics park is also ideally located for our distribution centre being so close to central Belgrade.”



