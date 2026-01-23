Covivio acquires Meininger hotel in Porto for €31.6 million

Covivio continues its growth in Southern Europe with the acquisition of a 9,150 sqm hotel in Porto. Developed by Eiffage, the building will be leased to Meininger on a long-term basis. Construction starts in Q1 2026, with completion planned for H2 2028. Upon completion, the partnership between Covivio and Meininger, launched in 2014, will comprise four properties in Paris, Lyon, Porto and Munich.

.

Covivio is acquiring a 3-star Meininger hotel in Porto, featuring 228 rooms and a total of 834 beds. Construction, led by Eiffage Immobilier Portugal, is set to begin in the first quarter of 2026. The transfer of ownership will take place upon the hotel’s completion, expected in the second half of 2028. An Agreement for Lease, effective upon delivery, has already been signed. Meininger will operate the hotel under a 20-year fixed lease.



The hotel is located in the vibrant Bonfim district, an area undergoing rapid transformation. The neighbourhood is attracting new developments, including hotels and the conversion of former retail centres into modern office space. The property will be just steps away from the newly completed Campanhã multimodal terminal, connecting trains, metro, buses and the future high-speed rail network, with direct links to the airport. The location is ideal for Meininger’s core audience of young travellers, families and groups seeking urban convenience and connectivity.



The project aligns with Covivio’s ESG commitments, targeting BREEAM Very Good and LCBI Standard certifications. The building will also comply with the European taxonomy as defined in December 2024. This acquisition follows Covivio’s July 2025 purchase of the B&B Porto Centro Massarelos hotel – also developed with Eiffage – and reflects its long-term strategy of supporting the growth of its hotel partners.



Portugal has seen a 70% increase in tourist arrivals over the past decade, making it one of Europe’s most dynamic markets. Cities and regions such as Lisbon, Porto and the Algarve continue to attract visitors thanks to their authenticity and quality of life.



