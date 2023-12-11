Cofinimmo divests nursing and care home in Zevenbronnen

Cofinimmo has signed a notary deed relating to the granting of a 99-year leasehold right on the nursing and care home Zevenbronnen in Walshoutem. The proceeds amount to approximately €11 million, including transfer rights (2%). This amount (transfer rights excluded) is in line with the latest fair value (as at 30.09.2023), as determined by Cofinimmo’s independent real estate valuer.

.

The site was built in 2001 and renovated in 2012. It offers 89 beds and 20 assisted-living units, spread over a total surface area of approximately 6,800 m². The facility is operated by the Anima group and the weighted average residual lease length is lower than that of the Belgian healthcare real estate portfolio. This divestment fits in Cofinimmo’s overall strategy which consists in rebalancing its portfolio. The group constantly evaluates its assets portfolio based on the key points of its strategy and the available market opportunities. The cumulative amount of divestments already carried out since 01.01.2023 and those signed and expected to be closed by the end of the financial year now amounts to approximately € 270 million.