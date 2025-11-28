Clarion Partners kauft Panattoni Projekt in Hildesheim

Clarion Partners Europe erweitert sein deutsches Portfolio weiter und kauft die kürzlich von Panattoni angekündigte 16.884 m² große Logistikimmobilie in Hildesheim [wir berichteten]. Der Baustart auf dem 28.000 m² großen Brownfield ist für Anfang 2026 geplant, angestrebt wird eine DGNB-Zertifizierung in Gold.

.

Clarion Partners Europe is set to develop a 16,884 sqm logistics warehouse in Hildesheim, near Hanover. Construction will start in early 2026 and is targeting DGNB Gold certification, adding to the investor’s German logistics portfolio.



The speculative construction of the 16,884 sqm institutional-quality property, comprising one sub-divisible building, will commence in Q1 2026, with completion targeted in Q4 2026 / Q1 2027. Targeting DGNB “Gold” certification, features will include 12.2 m clear heights, 7 t/sqm floor loading capacity and full motion LED coverage. The site will also include 58 car and five truck parking spaces.



The site benefits from its proximity to Hanover (30 km) and position within the Hanover–Brunswick–Göttingen–Wolfsburg metropolitan region. Hildesheim offers excellent connectivity for prospective occupiers, just 4 km from the A7 motorway.



Thorben Schaefer, Managing Director at Clarion Partners Europe, commented: “Current market dynamics provide a compelling entry point for new developments in select, high-growth locations. Leveraging our long-standing relationship with Panattoni, Europe’s largest logistics developer, allows us to deliver an institutional logistics property into a well-connected European market.”



Rory Buck, Managing Director, Clarion Partners Europe, added: “We have a strong conviction in the long‑term fundamentals of the German market. Building on our recent acquisitions, this transaction further strengthens our footprint in Europe’s largest logistics market, where take-up and transaction volumes are trending upwards.”



Clarion Partners Europe was advised by CBRE (technical), JLL (market) and Eversheds.