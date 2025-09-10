Clarion acquires Czech warehouse in €50 million leaseback deal

On behalf of one of its commingled funds, Clarion Partners Europe has acquired a 47,000 sqm warehouse in Žatec for approximately €50 million. The property is fully leased to Yanfeng on a new 15-year triple-net lease and supports Clarion’s long-income sale-leaseback strategy.

Completed in phases between 2012 and 2018, the property is fully let to Yanfeng, a leading global automotive interiors supplier, on a new 15-year triple-net lease.



Yanfeng has modernised its manufacturing operations through strategic automation investments since 2020, implementing advanced guided vehicle systems and upgraded production lines to enhance efficiency and support key programmes with automotive leaders.



The property is located in the Triangle Industrial Zone in Žatec, approximately 45 minutes from Prague Airport. The location benefits from excellent motorway access, with the directly adjacent D7 highway connecting Prague with Germany.



Thorben Schaefer, Managing Director at Clarion Partners Europe, commented: “This transaction is well aligned with our sale-leaseback and long-income strategy, which focuses on acquiring high-quality assets with long-term leases to strong tenants. It builds on our nearly 20-year track record of sourcing, structuring and executing sale-leaseback transactions across Europe.”



Max Rooney, Director at Clarion Partners Europe, added: “This was a rare opportunity to acquire a mission-critical asset at a defensive entry basis, secured by a 15-year triple-net lease to a strong covenant, and we are delighted to have Yanfeng join our tenant roster.”



Clarion Partners Europe was advised by Kinstellar, Grinity and Deloitte. Yanfeng was advised by CBRE.





