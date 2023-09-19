Christian Fladeland Appointed Deputy CEO for Heimstaden

Heimstaden’s Chief Investment Officer, Christian Fladeland, will also serve as Deputy CEO, effective immediately.

Since joining Heimstaden in January 2019, Fladeland has played a vital role in the company’s senior executive management, making his appointment as Deputy CEO a natural progression due to his significant contributions to the company’s positive development. In addition to overseeing the company’s investment teams, he also leads the Corporate Finance Team.



Prior to joining Heimstaden, Fladeland held Partner positions at Colliers International and Sadolin & Albæk. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The University of Copenhagen.



