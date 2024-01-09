CFO Lars Granlöf leaves Bonava

In connection with the implementation of Bonava’s updated business plan for 2024 and onwards, Bonava’s CEO Peter Wallin and CFO Lars Granlöf have agreed that Bonava needs a CFO with somewhat different competence and experience. Therefore, Lars Granlöf is leaving the role as CFO of Bonava. At the same time, Lars Ingman has been appointed as interim CFO. The change takes effect immediately.

.

Bonava has implemented several measures to improve profitability and strengthen its financial position. In December 2023, a long-term financing package was presented to increase Bonava’s financial flexibility, strengthen competitiveness and enable more production starts.



„I would like to thank Lars Granlöf for his appreciated efforts in Bonava’s development in a challenging and changing market. As we are now entering a new phase, the assessment is that Bonava needs a different type of competence and experience in the CFO role,“ says Peter Wallin, President and CEO of Bonava.



Lars Ingman has been appointed as interim CFO and member of Bonava’s executive management. Lars Ingman has broad expertise and experience as CFO from, among others, the listed real estate company John Mattson and other companies such as Volati, Asker Healthcare Group and Cederroth. He has led several financing projects, including projects regarding share issues, and has successfully driven strategic changes in various companies and is recognised as a good leader.



„I welcome Lars Ingman to Bonava. With his solid experience as CFO from several companies, I am convinced that Lars Ingman will contribute to the strengthening of Bonava’s position going forward,“ Peter Wallin concludes.



Recruitment of a permanent CFO will start shortly.