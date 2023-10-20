CBRE IM acquires residential asset in Täby

CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of a fund sponsored by the firm, has acquired a residential asset in Täby in Greater Stockholm from local developer, Aros Bostadsutveckling.

.

Jenny Nygren, Transactions Manager Nordics, at CBRE IM, said: "This was an exciting opportunity to acquire a residential asset in a prime location, close to established hubs set for further development. Rental growth1 is expected to remain strong in Stockholm, underpinned by continued population growth, a persistent supply-demand imbalance and consequent low vacancy rates.”



The newly built asset comprises 102 residential units, totalling 7,529 sqm, with each unit approximately 74 sq m. Situated in the attractive and populous area of Täby in Greater Stockholm, close to a new Lidl and tennis facility, the asset is expected to attract families looking to benefit from the area’s waterfront location and beachside activities, as well as its range of sports facilities, care services and schools. The asset can be reached by car, bus or light railway, and Stockholm central is around 20 minutes away by car, or 40 minutes by bus or train. The asset is targeting BREEAM Excellent, the Swan Ecolabel, Miljöbyggnad (MB), or similar categorization.



Jenny Tuleby, Head of Transactions and Investment Operations, Nordics, at CBRE IM, added: “This acquisition is in line with CBRE IM’s strategy to grow its portfolio of mid-market residential assets in the Nordics and across Europe.”