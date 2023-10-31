CBRE expands investment banking team with Sera tie-up

CBRE has enlisted the investment banking team from Sera Global, a global independent real assets advisor launched by Brookfield Properties.

The Sera team complements and enhances CBRE’s existing global investment banking capabilities with the addition of professionals in offices worldwide, including New York, London, Los Angeles, Toronto, Boston, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Madrid and Seoul.



The Sera team brings extensive experience across key investment banking services, including M&A, capital raising, liquidity solutions and infrastructure advisory. Leo van den Thillart, Sera Global CEO, has joined CBRE as Global Head of Investment Banking.



„The combination of the highly talented Sera team with CBRE is a major step forward in the development of our global investment banking platform. This addition will allow us to better advise our clients around the world in defining their growth strategies and accessing capital to achieve their goals,” said Chris Ludeman, Global President of Capital Markets for CBRE.



“By joining CBRE, the global leader in real estate services, our team is well positioned to deliver a wider range of solutions to our clients. When we partnered with Brookfield, our goal was to create an industry-leading capital advisory practice. As part of our next chapter with CBRE, we look forward to delivering on that vision through a truly integrated global investment banking team,” said Mr. van den Thillart.



