Cavatina secures €270m refinancing for office portfolio

Cavatina Holding Group has signed a €270 million loan agreement with a consortium of international banks to refinance its office portfolio. The deal, one of the largest of its kind in Poland’s regional markets, strengthens the group’s financing structure and lowers costs. The lender consortium consists of Erste Group Bank AG (Vienna), Berlin Hyp (a member of the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg group, based in Stuttgart) and Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG (Vienna).

Part of the loan, amounting to €237.5 million and PLN 12.5 million, will be used to refinance the existing debt of selected office projects within the Group’s portfolio. To the best of our knowledge, this transaction represents the largest refinancing of office assets in Poland’s regional markets to date.



“By consolidating our financing in this segment, we are able to optimise its structure and reduce costs. This provides us with a much greater degree of comfort in conducting our current business and pursuing further growth through new, attractive projects. It also serves as clear confirmation that we have a modern, well-commercialised and appealing office portfolio. The agreement reflects the trust of the financing institutions in our business model, strategy and financing structure,” said Daniel Draga, President of the Management Board of Cavatina Holding Group.



The loan will be repaid in quarterly instalments starting on 31 December 2025, with final repayment (equal to the outstanding balance) due no later than 31 December 2030. Disbursement of the loan is subject to the fulfilment of the conditions precedent stipulated in the agreement. The annual interest rate is set at 3M Euribor plus the Lenders’ margin.



The legal advisor in the refinancing process was the law firm Wolf Theiss, while Centuria Investment & Corporate Advisory acted as financial advisor.



